EndBadGovernance: Actor Damilare Olaiya Slams Colleagues For Supporting Tinubu But Now Avoiding Backlash From Nigerians

Nollywood actor Damilare Olaiya has lambasted his colleagues who supported the current government, saying they are now hiding from the wrath of Nigerians.

Olaiya claimed in a recent interview shared on X Tuesday that many of his colleagues, including veteran actresses, have turned off the comment sections on their social media accounts to avoid the backlash from Nigerians.

He stated that these celebrities are unable to face the criticism and anger from the public, and are instead hiding their faces.

The actor, who has been a vocal critic of bad governance, expressed his commitment to the struggle for a better Nigeria.

He declared that he has been fighting for a better country since his undergraduate days and will continue to do so, even if it means risking his life.

Olaiya’s comments come amid growing discontent and protests against the government’s policies and actions.

In his words,

“My Colleagues, a lot of them have taken the side of government, their comment section has been put off because they don’t want to get the anger of Nigerians I don’t want to mention names, some of our veterans nollywood actress who supported this government they’re hiding their face today they cannot come out the comments section of their social media accounts are switched off they can’t take the backlash from Nigerians but I’m telling you for those of us who still believe in this country for those of us who have continuously fought from the time I was an undergraduate to the time before I got married to the time I got married to the time I had my children to the time my children started having their own children today I’m a grandfather and I’m still in this struggle and I’m with you and I’m telling you and I’m telling everybody in this country even if they end our lives the government bad governance must end we are prepared to die in the struggle”