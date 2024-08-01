EndBadGovernance: Edo Govt Reveals APC’s Plan To Infiltrate Protests With ESN Thugs To Attack Protesters

The Edo State Government has exposed a plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to infiltrate the #EndBadGovernance protest by deploying thugs disguised as members of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN), also known as vigilantes, to attack demonstrators.

On Wednesday, Chris Osa Nehikhare, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, issued a statement posted on the state’s X platform.

In the statement, he acknowledged the right of Edo citizens to protest and assured that security agencies have been mobilized to ensure law and order are maintained during the protests.

He said, “The Edo State Government has uncovered plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to mobilise thugs who will disguise themselves as officials of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN) also known as vigilante network to attack protesters during the #EndBadGovernance demonstration.”

“The government acknowledges the right of Edo citizens to protest and has mobilized security agencies to ensure that law and order is maintained during the protests.

“Resorting to subterfuge by the APC with intent to attack protesters is most condemnable and we caution leaders of the protests to be vigilante and watch for anyone who dresses in vigilante uniform to infiltrate their procession,” he added.

Nehikhare noted, “Government reiterates its commitment to the security of lives and property in the state and would continue to work for the peace and progress of the State. This message is from the Edo State Government.”

