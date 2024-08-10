EndBadGovernance: It’ll Take Revolution To Find Solution To Bad Leadership – Charly Boy

Maverick entertainer Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has stated that the only solution to Nigeria’s poor governance is revolution.

According to Mr Oputa, the nationwide protest from August 1 to 10, was a ‘mere rehearsal’ for the main event.

The popular performer and advocate predicted that the revolution would occur unexpectedly, emphasising that it would not be televised.

In a post on his official X page on Friday, Charly Boy stated that if the Nigerian government fails to address the youths demands, the revolution will be destructive and brutal.

He wrote, “It will take A Revolution To find A Solution to bad leadership. I see the August 1st to 10th as a dress rehearsal for the main event.

“The main event will be Unannounced.

It will be madder than we ever Imagined.

The REVOLUTION will not be Televised.

Destruction and Blood will line in its wake.

“Hopefully, it will be The Outcome That Will Bring The SOLUTION”.

It should be noted that Nigerian youths have been on the streets since August 1 demanding an end to the ravaging hardship in the country.

The demonstration organisers have planned a one-million-man march across the country on Saturday.

SEE POST: