EndBadGovernance: Lagos Police Confirm Release Of All Detained Protesters

The Lagos State Police Command has stated that no one is currently being held for engaging in the state’s ongoing protest against hardship.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, claimed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos that no protester was in their custody.

“All protesters arrested on Thursday were released same Thursday.

“The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, called the State CID to order for their release,” he said.

Inibehe Effiong, one of the protest leaders, informed the crowd at Gani Fawehinmi Park that 12 demonstrators had been arrested on Thursday.

Effiong later confirmed the police spokesperson’s claim that all individuals arrested had been released.

He praised the police and other security personnel for their effective handling of the protest in the state.

On Friday, #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protestors gathered in front of Park in Ojota for the second day.

According to NAN, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police attended the protest to oversee and prevent hoodlums from taking control.

The Commissioner of Police was said to have given the demonstrators water and snacks.

The demonstrators had temporarily halted their protests to attend Jumat prayers in the park.

NAN