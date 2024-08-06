EndBadGovernance: Ogun Gov Appeals For Understanding, Assures Of Government’s Commitment

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has urged Nigerians to be patient and understanding, stating that the Federal Government need time and support for the impact of its economic policies to be seen by individuals.

Abiodun also praised the state’s students and youths for following the law and using constructive engagement to express their unhappiness during the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests.

The governor spoke on Monday at the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science, and Technology in Ijebu-Ode, at the Exco Chamber, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun stated that, while the current economic situation is not unique to Nigeria, governments at both the federal and state levels have heard the protesting Nigerians’ voices.

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to appeal to and thank the youths and students of Ogun State for being law-abiding and for choosing constructive engagement to voice their discontent.

“We have heard your voices; your well-being and welfare are our priorities. Both the state and the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will work hand in glove and continue to be responsive to your demands.

“We only request more patience and understanding as the impact of the implementation of the policies to reposition the economy often takes a bit of time.”

The governor added that “the challenges we face are not unique to us in Nigeria; they are global. By coming together, we can overcome these challenges.”

Meanwhile, Abiodun advised the newly inaugurated members of the council to use their enormous and collective experience to improve the college.

He asked them to ensure that their tenure results in fresh and beneficial achievements that would complement his administration’s efforts to create the state’s future.

He stated that the council members must uphold their oath of office and justify the trust placed in them by the state government and the people of the state, and that the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, whose name the institution now bears, is extremely passionate about the institution’s development and has begun to raise funds for it.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Governing Council Mr. Wole Sowole thanked the governor for considering them worthy of the opportunity to lead the institution to the next level.