EndBadGovernance: Omokri Slams ‘Hungry’ Protester For Having Empty Pot While Holding Alcoholic Bitters

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has criticized a woman who brought an empty pot to the #EndBadGovernance protest in Lagos.

The #EndBadGovernance demonstration began on Thursday, August 1st, 2024, with protesters around the country expressing their unhappiness with government policies and economic conditions.

A woman was seen with empty pot which represents hunger and hardship, resonated with many demonstrators who are dealing with high inflation, unemployment, and economic instability.

However, the woman’s message was considered as silent yet powerful, amplifying the voices of those struggling to make ends meet.

In response to the photo of the woman carrying the empty pot at the demonstration, Reno Omokri uploaded a photo of the same woman with alcoholic bitter on his Instagram page on Friday.

Throwing shade at the woman, Reno wrote;

“How can this woman claim to be hungry, yet if you look at her hands, she is holding a sachet of alcohol? She has no money to buy food but has funds to purchase alcoholic beverages. Strange!”

