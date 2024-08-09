EndBadGovernance Organisers Demand IGP’s Removal Over Killings Of Peaceful Protesters

Some Organisers of the #EndBadGovernance have called for the dismissal of Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over his attitude towards killing of peaceful protesters across the nation.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the call was made during a candlelight symposium held in honour of the victims at the Rights House in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Friday.

Recall that the organising committee, based at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos, had declared three days of mourning for those killed nationwide during the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests.

At the candlelight symposium, the National Spokesperson of the Youth Rights Campaign, Hassan Taiwo, emphasised the urgency of sacking the IGP, stating that more than 40 people have lost their lives nationwide.

He said: “We are demanding the sacking of the Inspector General of Police.

“We’ve just been informed by the police that the Commissioner of Police has directed us not to go to Alausa. Comrades, I propose, if you don’t mind, that we take control of this procession ourselves, rather than giving them the chance to dictate our actions.

“They should not mistake our gentility for cowardice.”

The nationwide protest which is said to be peaceful movement, turned into mayhem in some parts of the country.

Recall that that some government’s properties were looted in Kano, why business activities were also disrupted in Delta and Bayelsa state.