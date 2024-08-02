EndBadGovernance Protest: Charly Boy Urges Protesters To Sustain Pressure On Government To Do Needful

Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, a popular veteran entertainer, has stated that work has only begun following the outcome of the first day of the nationwide EndBadGovernance demonstration.

Nigerians should keep up the pressure, according to Charly Boy, until the administration realises that things are shifting.

He stated that the protest demonstrated that the majority of Nigerians had realised that their administration did not care about them.

On Thursday, Nigerians protested in large numbers across several states.

Reacting to the protest on his X page on Thursday, Charly Boy wrote:

“Brave, Strong and determined Nigerian youths, una make me proud today.

“First: Una congratulations on a job well done. But our work just start.

“As most of us don awake from our slumber in the realization say gofment no care for us, no send us, we no go gree for people wey no gree for us. We must keep fighting to retrieve our stolen future.

“Let’s keep the pressure up, because this devilish government must understand that the tide is changing.

They must never feel safe again, unless dey start doing the needful.

“The Salvation Of Nigeria Lies In The Hands of its Exceptional Youths. I Twale for Una.”

