EndBadGovernance Protest Resumes October 1 – Sowore

The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, in the 2023 general election, Omoyele Sowore has threatened to embark on another adventure of the #EndBadGovernance protest in October 1st.

Sowore stated that, if the current administration refuse to accede to the demands of the agitators, the angry demonstration will continue, on the day Nigeria will be celebrating 2024’s Independence Day.

The AAC candidate, who is also one of the organisers of the nationwide’s movement, led this out during an interview conducted by News Central TV on Saturday, which marked the final day of the protest.

According to the controversial human right activist, the rally will be a call for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government to Scrap the 1999 Constitution and replace it with a People-made.

He said: “If our demands are not met within the specified timeframe, we will resume the protest on October 1, or potentially earlier, depending on the prevailing circumstances and variables.

“When we start in October, we will not stop until these demands are met. Already, that conversation is going on and more plans by the organisers will be announced to the general public.

Speaking further, Sowore added that angry Nigerians will fight for the real Independent day, not the one President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration will be celebrating.

“Yes, well their own Independence Day. We want to fight for real independence starting from that day.”

Other demands are: “Constitution for the Federal Republic of Nigeria through a Sovereign National Conference immediately followed by a National Referendum.

“Toss the Senate arm of the Nigerian Legislative System, keep the House of Representatives (HOR), and make lawmaking a part-time endeavor.

“Pay Nigerian Workers a minimum wage of nothing less than N250,000 monthly.

“Invest heavily in education and give Nigerian students grants, not loans. Aggressively pursue free and compulsory education for children across Nigeria.

“Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally and demilitarize the South East. ALL #ENDSARS and political detainees must also be released and could compensated.

“Renationalize publicly owned enterprises sold to government officials and cronies.

“Reinstate a corruption-free subsidy regime to reduce hunger, starvation and multidimensional poverty.

“Probe past and present Nigerian leaders who have looted the treasury, recover their loot, and deposited it in a special account to fund education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

“Restructuring of Nigeria to accommodate Nigeria’s diversity, resource control, decentralization and regional development.

“End banditry, terrorism and violent crimes. Reforms of Security Agencies to stop continuous human rights violations and duplication of security agencies and enhance the physical security of Nigerian citizens.

“Establish a Special Energy Fund immediately to drive massive, corruption-free power sector development.

“Immediate Reconstitution of the Nigerian Electoral Body INEC Nigeria to remove corrupt individuals and partisan hacks appointed to manipulate elections.

“Massive investment in public works and industrialization will help employ Nigeria’s teeming youths.

“Massive shake-up in the Nigerian judiciary to remove cabals of corrupt generations of judges and judicial officers that continue denying everyday citizens access to real justice.

“Diaspora Voting.”