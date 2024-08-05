EndBadGovernance Protesters Call For Help As Russian, Japanese Flags Spotted In Jos (Pictures)

More foreign flags have been sighted in some parts of the country as the #EndBadGovernment protest enters its fifth day.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that a faction of protesters arrived in Jos, Plateau state’s capital, on Sunday with Russian and Japanese flags.

It was gathered that more of Russian flagbearers were also spotted in Kano state, begging President Vladimir Putin to intervene in Nigeria.

“We are Nigerians, Russia; we need your help,” reads an inscription on one of the flags.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a nationwide address on Sunday, called on protesters across the country to end the demonstration.

The protest tagged #EndBadGovernance started on the 1st of August and is expected to end on the 10th of the month.

READ MORE: I’ve Heard You Loud And Clear” – Tinubu To #EndBadGovernance Agitators

The reaction of the President came after several calls from prominent Nigerians like the ex-vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and several others to attend to the demands of the protesters and address them.

The protests, which had been hijacked in some states, have seen government and private properties being looted and damaged.

Tinubu, who spoke 7 am, on Sunday, expressed sadness over the turmoil and violent protests unleashed in some of our states.