EndBadGovernance: Tems Stands In Solidarity With Protesters, Postpones Music Video Release

Temilade Openiyi, AKA Tems, a Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, has postponed the release of the video for her hit song ‘Burning’ from her debut album ‘Born In The Wild’, which was originally slated for release on August 1.

In a statement posted on her X page on Thursday, the Oscar-nominated diva revealed that the decision was made in light of the ongoing nationwide protest.

She also spoke out against bad government, stating that the people’s voices should be heeded.

READ MORE: “Protest Isn’t Enough, We Must Be Ready With Replacement” – Seun Kuti

Tems wrote: “Out of respect for the on going protest at home [Nigerian flag emoji], I have decided to postpone the release of ‘Burning’ music video.

“Praying for the safety of those outside at this time. May the voice of the people be heard.”

SEE POST: