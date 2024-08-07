EndBadGovernance: This Is Fight Of Our Lives – Charly Boy Urges Youths To Intensify Protests

Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, a maverick entertainer, has urged Nigerian youths to strengthen the ongoing EndBadGovernance protests across the country.

The prominent activist, who made the statement on Tuesday in a post on his official X page, stated that the struggle for decent governance is a fight for life.

He said, “My dear Nigerian Youths, I trust that by now you all know what we’re up against. We can never make an omelet without breaking eggs. The powers that be are demonically entrenched.

“We are led by people who are thieves, dishonest, insane, intolerable and don’t give a damn if we live or die. This is the fight of our lives and you guys are my bragging right.

“We can defeat this monster that has befallen us, we need to get louder and go pro max”.

According to sources, the demonstration against excessive living costs, which began last Thursday, is bound to extend at least ten days.

Despite President Bola Tinubu’s appeal in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, demonstrators took to the streets in various states on Monday, demanding immediate action to lower fuel, food, and other basic commodity prices.

However, after protesters were purportedly subdued by security personnel on Monday, the exercise saw extremely low turnout nationwide on Tuesday.