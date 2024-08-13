EndBadGovernance: Tinubu Didn’t Become President To Fail, He Heard Protesters – Minister Of Culture

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has said that Bola Tinubu did not become president to fail but to solve the challenges facing the nation.

The Minister, on Monday, stated that the protesters were demanding for what the federal government was also working hard to give.

She said that the problem between the #EndBadGovernance agitators and the current administration was communication.

Musawa led this out on Monday night, while speaking to Charles Aniagolu on Arise TV. She added that President Tinubu did not become president to fail.

Musawa said: “Now, the other part that you spoke about, about the fallout, so to say, of the protest or what have you, what I think is this area, again, this space of the creativity and the space of the culture is the one language that will be able to, again, speak to the people.

“Because what I found with the protest, just trying to examine it myself, is I found that there was language lost in translation. The government was saying one thing and the protesters, to me, was actually saying the same thing as protesters.

“But the way it was being said, it seemed as if it was two separate things. The government is very concerned, obviously, about creating a better life for Nigerians. That is why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dedicated a large part of his life to the betterment of not only the Lagosians but now to Nigeria.”

“He did not give himself to Nigeria and go into a long trajectory of politics just to fail. He is here to be the best president that Nigeria has ever had. So all the policies that he has brought up, all the different initiatives, are to provide a better life for Nigeria.

“Nigerians, or rather the protesters, were asking for that better life. But there was a sort of barrier in communication, whereby it felt as if the protesters were asking for something and the government was not listening. But we are listening. The President does not sleep. He is a man who works literally 24 hours trying to find a way to reduce food prices,” Musawa added.