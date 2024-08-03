EndBadGovernance: Tinubu To Address Nigerians On Sunday



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

This is as stakeholders have called on the President to address the nation amid the ongoing protest against hardship.

In a statement on Saturday, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had said Tinubu’s silence was worrisome.

“It is worrisome that President Tinubu could remain silent as Nigerians are on the streets demanding for good governance, protection, security and welfare, which are the primary purpose of government, Debo Ologunagba, spokesman of the PDP said in a statement.

However, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced in a statement, saying the broadcast would hold at 7am.

“Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug into the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

“The broadcast will be repeated on the network services of the NTA and the FRCN at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on the same day,” Ngelale said.