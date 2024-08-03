EndBadGovt: Don’t Allow Yourself To Be Used – Sanusi Warns Angry Protesters In Kano

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, has expressed sadness over destruction of infrastructure in the ongoing hunger protest in Kano state.

Sanusi condemned the sabotaging of the Nigerian Communication Commission, Digital Center which he said was set up to train Kano youths.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA, on Thursday, reported that some angry protesters, suspected to be hoodlums in the northern state, invaded the NCC building, a yet to be commissioned project by the Federal government.

Some of the thugs, in a viral video, were seen destroying the facility, while others were spotted looting valuable items such as computers, Air conditioner, office chairs.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident on Friday, while addressing newsmen in kano, Sanusi expressed worry over how public and private properties were looted and vandalised.

The monarch added that the protest, which was billed to be peaceful demonstration against hunger and hardship in the country, turned riot and looting.

He said: “Today is a sad day for the people of Kano due to what happened in the state. We sympathize with the entire indigenes of Kano.

“What happened is unacceptable and the people of Kano should ensure that it does not happen again.

“All the facilities destroyed were for the entire people of Kano.

“In the entire protests, Kano suffered most among various states that engaged in the nefarious actions.

“People should not allow themselves to be used. I urge citizens to report anybody they suspect trying to cause havoc in their areas.

“People should do the right thing by rebuilding the state and doing what is right by refusing to be used by the enemies of Kano.”