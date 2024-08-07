EndBadGovt: Emir Of Kano Blames Security Operatives Over Hoodlums Attacks On Infrastructures

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has blamed security operatives for allowing hoodlums to attacked, vandalized private and public properties during the #EndBadGovernance protest in the state.

Sanusi led this out when he visited Kano Printing Press, The Nigerian Communications Commission Digital Industrial Park and Barakat Stores on Wednesday.

According to him, the security were notified of the plans for the attacks on some of the properties days before it occurred.

Sanusi added that anyone responsible for the vandalizations and mayhem is an enemy of the state.

He said: “As we used to say, whoever had a hand in this is an enemy of Kano and he is an enemy to its people. What happened in Kano whoever saw them knew were planned. Kano was billed to be destroyed but we pray that God will not let them succeed. May God return all that was lost, we can only pray.

“Before this happened, the security operatives were notified in writing that it is going to happen but instead of preventing it, it was allowed to happen. Whoever did good knows, whoever did bad knows and they all will see their result. We pray that God gives the government opportunity to return it.

“My grandfather had worked here (Kano printing press). It is sad that a place like this is destroyed by their grandchildren.

“We pray that God comes to the aid of these youth and whoever is behind it God will deal with them. We pray that we may not witness anything like this in the future. I swear to Almighty God those bent on destroying Kano will not succeed and God willing, the way they saw Kano they will leave it like that.”