EndBadGovt: FCT Police Nab Man With knife Attempting To Stab Protesters (Video)

A yet to be identified man, said to be anti-endbadgovt protest has been apprehended by the operatives of the Federal Capital Territory’s police on Thursday.

It was gathered that the man in a viral video shared by Sahara Reporters on Facebook, was held by a police officer, holding the man with a knife, allegedly planning to attack demonstrators.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some protesters, following the security agent ad the alleged criminal, were heard saying, “Don’t beat him, police has hold him. You are crazy, are you not hungry?”.

Recall that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike had earlier issued warning to organiser of the demonstration, telling them to avoid any means of protest, adding that it will lead to riot.

Wike said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration is doing everything in its capacity to reduce hardship facing Nigerians.

Despite warnings made by the former Rivers State governor, and security agencies, the protesters insisted that nothing will stop them from staging the rally across major cities in the country.