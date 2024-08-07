EndBadGovt: Hoodlums Beat Channel TV Reporter, Harras Demonstrators In Rivers

A Channel Television journalist, identified as Deborah Agbalam, has been attacked by thugs while she was covering the #EndBadGovernance protest in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, on Wednesday, said to have positioned themselves directly opposite the Federal Secretariat in state’s capital, intimidating and chasing away protesters.

According to eyewitness, who refused to reveal his identity, said that before the arrival of journalists, two demonstrator had already been beaten while police officers stood by and did nothing.

He said: “Before journalists arrived, two protesters were beaten as police stood by. The thugs then surrounded and threatened the journalists, vowing to suppress the protest.”

The protests, which had been ongoing for the past seven days, show no signs of slowing down as citizens continue to voice their discontent with the current state of affairs.

Despite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast on Sunday, the protesters still continue to express their displeasure.

Tinubu, during his address, promised to ensure a livable environment for Nigerians, adding that he had heard them loud and clear.