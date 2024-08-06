EndBadGovt: Kaduna Police Nab 39 Suspects With Russian Flags

The operatives of the Kaduna State Police command have arrested 39 suspects during #EndBadGovernance’s protest in the state.

It was gathered that the arrested individuals were caught with Russia and Japanese flags during the nationwide’s demonstration which also took place the northern part of the country.

Reacting to the development, the Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police command, Mansir Hassan, in a statement made available to the public on Monday, said that some suspects, including a tailor who made the flags have been detained.

He added that the the arrested individuals were seen displaying Russian and Chinese flags during the protest.

The statement reads: “Among the damaged properties were a Hilux vehicle belonging to Kaduna State Vigilante Service (KADVS), a Toyota Yaris owned by a journalist, and the Zaria offices of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA), which was set on fire.

“The police, in collaboration with other security agencies, intervened to restore order.

“During the confrontation, the suspects became hostile and resorted to using stones, catapults, and other weapons.

“The police managed to calm the situation with the minimal use of tear gas.

“In total, 39 suspects were arrested at the scene, including a tailor who was sewing the foreign flags for the group.”