EndBadGovt: Lagos Police Join Solidarity Movement With Demonstrators, Share Bottled Water (Video)

As Nigerians continue to express displeasure against hardship in the country, some police officers in Lagos State, have joined solidarity movement with the demonstrators.

In a viral video making wave on social media, some yet to be identified security agents, at Ojota, Lagos, were spotted bringing out drinkable water from their patrol vehicle, to protesters of #Endbadgovernance on Friday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the police officers, shared some unaccounted packs of plastic water to the demonstrators, showing sympathy to their struggles.

The nationwide rally that commence on the 1st of August, was said to kick against bad government and economic hardship affecting Nigerians.

The agitators demanded that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must address the situation, or else the protest will continue.

The demonstration has led to lost of lives, and destruction of properties in other states like Kano, Yobe, Kaduna, Bayelsa and Delta State.

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun had issued warning to Nigerians, adding that the agitation is politically motivated.