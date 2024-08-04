EndBadGovt: NSCDC Nabs 108 Suspected Looters In Kano, Recover Valuables

No fewer than 108 suspects have been apprehended by the operatives of the Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, for allegedly vandalizing and looting government’s properties during hungry protest in the state.

Disclosing this on Saturday, while parading the vandalizers at the command’s headquarters in Kano, the State Commandant of the corps, Mohammed Lawal-Falala, said that the suspects were arrested at different locations following credible intelligence from men of the NSCDC’s intelligence and investigation departments with various items found in their possession.

He said: “We have been working assiduously to arrest the suspects and recover the stolen properties.

“Four suspected criminals were also caught vandalizing state road dual carriageway iron demarcating shields and conveying the looted goods to an unknown destination.

“I want to restate my stance that the NSCDC Kano command under my watch is committed to protecting lives and property in the state.”

The commandant warned scrap buyers to avoid buying stolen properties, adding that the corps was working with sister security agencies and other key stakeholders to recover all stolen properties during the protests.