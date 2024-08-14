EndBadGovt: Political Thugs Who Invaded Court, Carted Away Ganduje’s Corruption Trial Documents – Kano Gov

The Kano state Governor, Abba Yusuf, has said that documents related to alleged corruption charges against his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, have been looted by thugs.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the state Governor also added that all court’s credentials concerning Ganduje’s aide and his family have been carted away by the hoodlums during the recent nationwide protests in the state.

Recall that some protesters, at the time of #EndBadGovt’s rally in the northern state, invaded public and private buildings, while expressing their displeasure over the state of the nation.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, during his visitation to the court’s premises, Governor Yusuf described the vandalization as a staged-managed mission.

The Governor noted that the hired miscreants, carted away corruption charges documents of Ganduje who is facing multiple charges before the court.

He said: “It is very unfortunate that enemies of Kano State hired undesirable elements to vandalize one of the historic public buildings with a mission of averting corruption charges against the Ag. National Chairman of APC and former governor of the state Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his family and aides.

“I urge our youth to resist being used as tools for violence. The future is in your hands, and you should concentrate on skills acquisition for a better tomorrow.

“We will not relent in securing the lives and property of the people of Kano State. The judiciary must be protected to ensure justice for all.

“I commiserate with the Chief Judge and the entire judiciary. We must brace up to cover what was lost in the court proceedings for the benefit of the common man.”