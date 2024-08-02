EndBadGovt: Security Agencies Uncovered Senator Allegedly Sponsoring Protesters With Food – FCT Minister

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has alleged that an undisclosed Nigerian Senator has been identified, for allegedly sponsoring #EndbadGovernance protest in Abuja.

Recall that some angry protesters stormed major cities across the nation on the first of August, 2024, demanding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to address hardship facing the country.

The protest, which is said to be peaceful, later ended in riot in states like Yobe, Kano, Bayelsa.

In Yobe State, three buses belonging to a local government were set ablaze, while Federal government project was destroyed and looted in Kano by hoodlums.

Reacting to FCT’s protest, the former governor of Rivers State, Wike, at a press briefing, following a security meeting with heads of security agencies in Abuja, on Thursday, said that the accused Senator, whom he said would be invited in due time for questioning by relevant agencies, took security agents with him to deliver food to the protesters.

He said: “Now we also have intelligence that a senator had to invite some security agencies to lead some of them to go and provide food for the protesters. That is sponsorship.

“A senator providing food for protesters. At the appropriate time, security agencies will invite the senator and find out how you will be sponsoring this kind of thing against the government of the day.

“We believe that this is a democratic government and so we must act according to the rule of law. We also believe that this protest is their entitlement so that the government can address the issues raised. Obeying the rule of law is obeying court orders.

“You saw what happened today when some people tried to move into Eagle Square.

“Miscreants may not have succeeded in what they wanted to do, but we have intelligence that they are coming out tomorrow to destroy property that will lead to loss of lives.

“The security agencies will not allow that. Every protester, please, go to the MKO Abiola stadium and do your protest. That is what the court said.”