The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to address Nigerians amid ongoing #EndBadGovernance nationwide protest.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the hunger protest, which has led to rioting and looting of government, including innocent citizen’s properties, commenced on Thursday.

Despite several warnings and appeal made by President Tinubu and stakeholders before the exercise, the agitators insisted that their voices must be heard.

Reacting to the development on Thursday, Obi, in an interview with Arise TV, called on the protesters to ensure they carry on with the protest within the ambits of the law.

The former governor of Anambra state, called on President Tinubu to show leadership and address the nation, stressing that he is the one holding the mandate of the people.

He said: “My message is first to the protesters, whatever they are doing must be within the ambit of the law. We must do whatever we do within the law as law-abiding citizens.

“I want people to stay within the law even when they make their legitimate demands which everybody can see in the nation today, and my appeal at this period is for the President to address the nation.

“He is the person that is elected. He is the person that is holding the mandate of the people. At times like this is the time for him to show leadership and address the nation.

“As you can see, I’m here in Onitsha, there is no way I could have been in Abuja and Onitsha simultaneously. I have been in Onitsha since yesterday after my visit to the school of nursing in Benin.”