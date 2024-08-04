EndBadGovt: Tinubu Begs Protesters To Suspend Nationwide Movement, Calls For Dialogue

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to suspend the nationwide protest against economic hardship facing the country.

The President made this known while addressing the country during his national broadcast on Sunday.

Recall that may Nigerians have been invading streets across the nation, expressing their displeasure over the state of the current situation.

The demonstration, which has led to mayhem in some parts of the country, like Yobe, Kano, Kaduna, Bayelsa, Delta and Katsina.

Reacting to the development in a nationwide broadcast, Tinubu begged Nigerians to halt the exercise and open doors for talk.

He said: “Under the circumstances, I hereby enjoin protesters and the organisers to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue, which I have always acceded to at the slightest opportunity.

“Nigeria requires all hands on deck and needs us all – regardless of age, party, tribe, religion or other divides, to work together in reshaping our destiny as a nation.

“To those who have taken undue advantage of this situation to threaten any section of this country, be warned: The law will catch up with you.

“There is no place for ethnic bigotry or such threats in the Nigeria we seek to build.”

Speaking further, Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to ensure public order, adding that his constitutional duty to protect the citizens.

He said: “As President of this country, I must ensure public order. In line with my constitutional oath to protect the lives and property of every citizen, our government will not stand idly by and allow a few with a clear political agenda to tear this nation apart.”