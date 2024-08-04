EndBadGovt: Tinubu Failed To Address Hungry Protesters’ Demands – Oby Ezekwesili

A former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s speech did not address the demands of the #EndBadGovernance protesters.

Recall that the president during a nationwide broadcast sked the agitators to suspend their demonstrations, adding that the efforts of his administration will soon be visible and concrete for everyone to see, feel, and enjoy.

In a post via her X page, Ezekwesili said that Tinubu missed an opportunity to explain the immediate actions his administration has taken to address the demands of those on the streets.

She said: “As one of millions of Nigerians who were at church when you delivered your late-in-coming speech to citizens on the #EndBadGovernancelnNigeria protests, let me loudly say it was terribly underwhelming to read.

“Your speech reads like a page from your party manifesto and terribly failed to connect to what our citizens on the streets are angry and protesting about.

“Your speech is quite a monumental missed opportunity to placate citizens with sound answers and outline of convincing evidence-based actions that you and your @NigeriaGov will immediately take to address the priority #BadGovernance concerns.

“Your speech was sadly again written out of a mindset that is focused on ‘getting back at our enemies’. Imaginary enemies at that! No true Leader has the luxury of having ‘enemies’ among their citizens. Not at all.

“A public leader becomes the leader of ALL with a mind that does not think of any as their enemies.

This is why it is ever unfortunate to see Nigerian public ‘Leaders’ talk and behave like losers on matters of public governance where they are expected to rally their ALL citizens behind the common purpose of nation building.

“It is nauseating to observe this recurrent innate unwillingness of Nigerian public leaders to admit responsibility for the demands of the same public leadership that they kill and maim citizens to assume.”