EndBadGovt: Violent Protests In North Was Attempt To Overthrow Tinubu’s Govt – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna State federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has alleged that the violence which trailed the #EndBadGovernance protests in the northern Nigeria was an attempt to overthrow the Bola Tinubu government.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that some groups of individuals were apprehended by security agents, waving Russian and Japanese flags during the movement, on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals were said to be calling for President Vladimir Putin to intervene in Nigeria’s problems, amid hardship and insecurity facing the country.

Speaking on Tuesday as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Sani disclosed that a day before the protest, money, as well as some foreign flags were shared among the youths in the region.

He added that the protest was not squarely about the harsh policies and programmes of the government affecting the citizens, as the organizers wanted Nigerians to believe.

The former Senator alleged that someone behind the scenes was driving the protest to create room for anarchy and lawlessness in order to pave the way for an unconstitutional change of government.

“A day before the last protest, money was shared to the youths and Russian flags were also shared. That shows that the whole intent of the protest is not simply about the policies and programmes of the government.

“There was an attempt to create an atmosphere where there will be an overthrow of the government.

“When you have this kind of situation, you will see that someone is writing a script for anarchy, lawlessness and disorder. It is incumbent for someone like us to speak.”