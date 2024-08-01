EndBadGovt: We Will Continue To Protest Untill You Meet Our Demands- FCT Demonstrators To Tinubu

As Nigerians converge across major cities in the country amid nationwide protest against bad government, some leaders of the agitation have said that they will continue to demonstrate until President Bola Tinubu address hardship facing the nation.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the hunger protest which started today, 1st of August, 2024, is said to kick against economic challenges and insecurity affecting livelihood in Nigeria.

It was gathered that one of protesters in Abuja said that the movement will stop if President Tinubu accede to their demands.

Addressing journalists in the nation’s capital, the Director of Mobilisation, Take It Back Movement, Damilare Adenola, decried oppression under Tinubu’s government, adding that it has lasted too long.

He said: “The various court orders restricting protesters to particular locations are an aberration.

”Our presence here today is an announcement that we have been oppressed for too long.

“Today, we have risen. We saying to the president that unless President Bola Tinubu accede to our demands we will remain on the streets. We want to see the president on the street. During the protest, he was on the street.”