EndBadGovt: Yahaya Bello Distance Self From Nationwide Protests, Says Enemies Plotting His Downfall

The immediate-past governor of Kogi State, Yayaha Bello, has refuted viral report, claiming that he is one of the sponsors of the ongoing #Endbadgovernance protests across the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, signed by Michael Ohiare, the head of his media office, stated that the claim was part of the grand plans by some enemies of the former governor to frame him.

Ohiare described the report as “reckless and irresponsibly malicious,” adding that Bello remained a patriot who had devoted his time, resources and energy to building a united and prosperous Nigeria.

The statement reads: “We have uncovered a high-wired plan by some disgruntled enemies of the nation and persons on the ‘Project Bring Down Yahaya Bello’, to frame him up as one of the sponsors of the #Endbadgovernance protests across the country.

“We wouldn’t have bothered to respond to a clout-chasing criminal, blackmailer and blackmail pawn, a hired gun in the hands of some unpatriotic Nigerians, who published a fake, malicious and unintelligent report about an imaginary involvement of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in the ongoing protests across the country.

“But it is pertinent to respond to the tirades of falsehood by the writer because it borders on national security. Our resolve is further strengthened by the condemnable act of some protesters displaying the flags of other nations.

“What threatened our fragile unity was resolved amicably on the negotiation table provided by Alhaji Yahaya Bello when he mediated between the northern food transporters and their southern counterparts and brought them together as food exchange between the two regions was threatened. That move earned him so much commendation by leaders of the country at that time.

“Can the masterminds of his persecution show the world the results of their state? Yahaya Bello also mobilised the youth of the nation as the APC Youth Mobilisation Committee Chairman, because of his faith in the leadership capacity of Mr President.”