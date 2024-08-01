EndBadGovt: Yobe Govt Imposes Curfew In Three LGAs As Hoodlums Set Seven Buses On Fire

The Yobe State Government has announced a 24-hour curfew on the Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru areas of the state after some hoodlums reportedly set seven buses ablaze.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the decision of the state government is coming, following the #EndBadGovernance protest in the North East state.

It was gathered that the buses were set on fire on the premises of the local government secretariat in Potiskum on Thursday.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security matters, Brig. Gen Dahiru Abdussallam (retd), in a statement released to the public, said that the curfew would be fully enforced.

READ MORE: EndBadGovt: FCT Police Nab Man With knife Attempting To Stab Protesters (Video)

He said: “The Yobe State Government has considered the security situation in Potiskum, Gashua, and Nguru towns where some hoodlums are taking advantage of the protest to vandalize and loot government and private properties.

“In view of the above therefore, the state government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru.

“The public is hereby advised to abide by the curfew order and stay at home for peace to reign in these areas and the state at large.

“The Security Agencies have been directed to ensure enforcement and full compliance of the curfew order.”

Despite security warning and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appeals to the protesters, some hangry Nigerians still insisted on their plans to rally against hardship facing the country.

Many government’s infrastructures were also looted and set ablaze in Kano state today.