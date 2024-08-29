Ensure Clients Don’t Pay Your Legal Fees with Crime Proceeds – Olukoyede To Lawyers



Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, says lawyers should ensure that legal fees they receive from clients are not proceeds of crimes.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Wednesday disclosed that Olukayode spoke at the ongoing 64th annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos.

Olukoyede said legal practitioners must observe due diligence in their dealings with clients to avoid breaching sections of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) regulations.

His words: “As lawyers, we are supposed to hold a position of trust in our professional conduct.

“While we try to comply with international laws and regulations, we should also do what is right for ourselves to protect the sanctity of our profession, which is very key.

“If you do the right things, they will automatically take you out of the grey list.

“It is expedient on you to, at least, know who your client is. You are expected to be paid from a legitimate source.

“If you are a victim of crimes, you will understand what I am saying. As lawyers, you must not, in any way, derogate or demean your professional commitment to your clients.

“Even a part of the Money Laundering Act that we have evaluated doesn’t stop me from enforcing the regulations of the EFCC Act and other financial laws in Nigeria.

“It is my duty to trace the proceeds of crimes. And if I trace it to you, I will invite you for questioning, and it is your duty to answer my questions.

“I mean, why do we talk about aiding and abetting crimes? Why do we have accessories before and after the fact?

“Knowing this will assist me to determine your level of culpability or otherwise.

“We are not saying you are not entitled to your pay, but what we are saying is that the money that comes to you must not be the proceeds of crimes.”