

Enugu State Police Command has nabbed one Nweke Chukwuemeka, 30, for murdering his neighbour’s four-year-old daughter, Zinachukwu Ugwu.

The incident, which occurred at the Nsukka area of the State was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe.

Ndukwe disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that “on August 18, 2024, around 10:30 pm, Police Operatives serving in the Nsukka Sector of the Enugu State Command’s Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad hastened to a compound at Orba Road in Nsukka Local Government Area, upon receiving a distress call alleging the murder of a 4-year-old girl.

“The Operatives consequently arrested one Nweke Chukwuemeka “m” aged 30, alleged to have gruesomely murdered the female child, Zinachukwu Ugwu, in cold blood while she was sleeping.

“The lifeless body of the child was taken to the hospital, confirmed dead, and deposited in the mortuary.



“Additionally, the knife used by the suspect to commit the crime, quantities of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, and an object suspected to be a charm were recovered from him.”

He furthered that “preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect hails from Umuagu-Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area, but resides in the said compound with the child’s parents and others.

“He initially attempted to attack other neighbours who resisted him and escaped before going into the victim’s apartment, where he saw the helpless child sleeping, and used the knife to cut through her throat.

“This was after the mother of the child had run out to take the other of her children to safety before coming back for the victim.”

He said the suspect confessed to the crime, claiming that he acted alone but under the influence of Indian hemp, methamphetamine (locally known as “Mkpuru-mmiri”), and Action Bitters alcoholic drink, which he consumed earlier.

“He also confessed to being a member of the Vikings Confraternity and that in 2022, while residing in Jos, Plateau State, he was involved in a cult clash during which he murdered a male member of the rival cult group.

“The suspect will be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded,” he stated.