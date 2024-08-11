Ex-Governor Asked “My Daughter” To Inflate N3m Road Project For N33m But She Rejected It – Pastor Adeboye



General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has shared an experience of a “daughter” with corrupt politicians in the country.

The 82-year-old cleric made the disclosure on Saturday, during the church’s ongoing convention at the Redemption Camp, on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

According to him, Christians ought to be “a peculiar group of people” so that when “people of the world ask you to compromise,” one will say “I’m a Christian.”

His words: “One of my daughters gave a testimony many years ago, she applied for a contract. She got a contract to tar a piece of road. I won’t tell you which State. She quoted for the tarring of the road – N3 million. The Governor said, ‘fine, don’t worry we will give you the contract, but go and rewrite your quotation. Let it read N33 million.’

“She said ‘how come?’ They (Governor) said ‘don’t worry, you’ll tar the road, we’ll pay you your N3 million. The remaining N30 million is our own.’

“My daughter said ‘I can’t do that.’ The Governor asked why, she said ‘I’m a child of God, how will I even be able to spend the money?’ They looked at her like someone who dropped firm the sky.

“We talk about corruption in the nation. . Why do you think corruption has become so deep? It’s because we Christians that ought to be peculiar – it’s now difficult to know who is who.

“Another child of mine told another story – applied for a contract. They gave a contract to go tar a road. She got to the road and found that the road was already tarred. She came back and said there must have been a mistake. They said – ‘Ehnen, so what’s your problem? the work is already done, collect your money and give us our own.'”

According to Corruption Perception Index (CPI), as at January 2024, Nigeria ranks 145 out of 180 countries assessed of most corrupt.

Arguably the most widely used global corruption ranking in the world, the CPI measures how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be.

It uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero means “highly corrupt,” and 100 means “very clean.”