Face Your Business, Shun Protest – IPMAN Warns Members

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on Friday, ordered its members to ignore the ongoing nationwide protests.

ln a statement jointly issued by Abubakar Shettima, IPMAN’s National President and James Terlumun, its National Secretary, in Abuja, the Union told members to stay calm and concentrate on their business.

According to IPMAN, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is actively striving to ensure the nation’s full economic recovery.

The Association further called on Nigerians to embrace dialogue and constructive engagement, adding that it was not the time for willful destruction of lives and property, all in the name of protest.

IPMAN enjoined members to avoid being led into any avoidable chaos by “faceless individuals who do not have the ultimate good of Nigeria at heart”.

“All over the world, protests are organised by recognised groups, with known leaders who take responsibility for their peaceful focus.

“However, when protests are called by faceless groups, with no known leaders, there is a greater chance of violence.

“It is against this reality that the National President of IPMAN, Alh. Abubakar Maigandi Shettima is asking all IPMAN members, and the general public not to be caught in this impending imbroglio that may lead to loss of lives and properties, in an already peaceful Nigeria,” IPMAN said.