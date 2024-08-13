Fatal Crash On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Kills Two, Injures One

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun Sector Command, has announced the deaths of two people in an auto crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway’s Long Bridge.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:38 a.m. on Monday and involved a Mazda bus with registration number EDE217XB and a MAN diesel truck registered as AJL715XA.

Florence Okpe, the command’s spokesperson, stated that the crash involved three male adults and injured one person.

Okpe blamed the accident on road debris and fatigue.

She stated that the injured person was transferred to Hopeland Hospital Warewa, while the deceased were deposited at the Real Divine Hospital mortuary in Ibafo.

She said, “The number of people involved was three, all male adults. One person sustained injuries while the other two were killed in the crash.”

“The suspected causes of the crash were road obstruction and fatigue.”

The Sector Commander, Akinwumi Fasakin, offered condolences to the families of the deceased and recommended motorists to remain vigilant when driving and to take frequent stops to avoid fatigue and falling asleep behind the wheel.