Father, Mother, Five Children Die Of Food Poisoning In Sokoto

No fewer than seven members of a family in Runjin Barmo village of Kajiji District in the Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State have been killed after eating contaminated cassava delicacy.

In a statement signed and made available to the public by the Information Officer, State Ministry of Health, Nura Bello, on behalf of the state Commissioner for Health on Sunday, revealed that the victims consumed the cassava meal during their dinner.

The commissioner said the ministry would take samples from one teenager who happened to be alive after eating the suspected cassava meal.

She urged the people of the state to ensure prompt reporting of any strange disease in their domains for the ministry’s intervention.

The statement reads: “The victims comprised the Father, Malam Abubakar, his wife, A’ishatu Abubakar and their 5 Children.

“The incident happened last Wednesday and the cause of the death is yet to be confirmed.

“He said this was because the suspected Cassava has been used by about 4 houses in the village and not any case of illness was recorded in those houses.”