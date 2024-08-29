FCT: Navy Officer Detained For Alleged Murder Of Ex-Chief Of Naval Staff’s Son, Prado SUV Recovered

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has detained a Nigerian Navy staff, Abdul Rasheed Muhammad, in connection with the death of Aminu, the son of former Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral I. I. Ibrahim (retd).

According to reports, Muhammad allegedly killed Aminu and stole his Prado SUV in the Maitama neighbourhood of the nation’s capital about two weeks ago.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, provided an update on Wednesday while paradeing several suspects in Abuja, stating that the suspected killer had been caught and the vehicle had been retrieved.

According to the CP, command personnel approached the suspect in a black Prado SUV while conducting a routine stop and search operation.

He added that the officers questioned the suspect, but he was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for how he obtained the vehicle.

“Police operatives took him into custody and preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was a seaman of the Nigerian Navy on guard duty at the residence of a Retired Naval officer, and the vehicle belonged to the late Aminu Ibrahim (the son of late Admiral I. Ibrahim, a former Chief of Naval Staff), who was killed and his Prado SUV snatched on 18/08/2024 at river Benue Street Maitama.

“While in custody, the suspect attempted to escape from Police custody but was promptly rearrested.

“The suspect freely confessed to being a member of a three-man gang that specializes in armed robbery/snatching of luxury vehicles and selling them off outside the FCT.

“They have carried out three operations successfully so far. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining three gang members currently at large”.

