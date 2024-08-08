FCT: NSCDC Apprehends 12 Over Vandalisation Of National Assets During Protest

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says 12 suspects have been arrested for vandalising Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) in Abuja during the hardship protest.

In a Wednesday statement, Samuel Idoko, the command’s spokesperson, said the suspects were arrested between Monday and Wednesday.

According to him, three of the suspects were arrested while attempting to vandalise some infrastructure at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

“In Jabi, four suspects were arrested for attempting to vandalise the streetlights by the eagle-eyed men of the command on routine patrol everyday within the metropolis and suburbs during the protest.

“One scavenger, otherwise known as baban-bola, was picked up on top of the newly commissioned Wuye bridge for wandering and suspected vandalism at about 3:30am in the Mabushi area of Abuja when he couldn’t provide any explanation of his suspicious movement at such an ungodly hour.

“Four others were arrested in Kuje while vandalising an electrical installation.”

The FCT commandant of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, had earlier warned all miscreants and mischief makers to stay away from all CNAI in the territory.

Odumosu said anyone caught destroying public property would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He appealed to residents to always alert the NSCDC and other security agencies of attempts by criminals to vandalise national assets, adding that every Nigerian is a stakeholder in the protection of CNAI.