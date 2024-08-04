FCT Police Denies Killing Teenager In #EndBadGovernance Protest

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has denied shooting a teenage protester in Kubwa, contrary to widespread reports.

On the third day of the ongoing #EndBadGovernance demonstration, video footage circulated alleging that police command operatives killed an unidentified youngster.

In response, the command released a statement through Police Public Relations Officer SP Josephine Adeh stating that its operatives were not to blame for the teenager’s death.

She did, however, state that FCT Commissioner of Police Benneth Igweh has ordered a quick inquiry to determine the remote cause of death.

According to her, the operatives deployed to the axis were not issued “lethal arms but only anti-riot equipment not capable of causing the death of the teenager.”

The command urged locals to avoid disinformation, claiming that certain mischievous persons are using the current circumstances in the country to peddle fake news.