FCT Police Nab Seven Suspects For Allegedly Raping 13-Year-Old Girl To Death

A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly raped to death by local miners in the Tipper Garage area of Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory.

It was gathered that Ibrahim Ciroma, the Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, confirmed the tragic news on Sunday.

Ciroma Told Daily Trust that the girl, who had gone out to hawk milk on Thursday, was initially reported missing, adding that her body was discovered at the Tipper Garage area the following day.

Advertisement

He said that the corpse’s private parts were stained with blood and she was taken to the hospital where doctors confirmed that she was raped.

READ MORE: Kano Chemist Rapes Underage Girl To Death After Treating Her For Malaria

Ciroma said: “The incident has been reported to the police, and God be the glory, some miners suspected to be behind the crime have been arrested.”

Also confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident, saying “seven suspects had been arrested.”