FG Constitutes Committee To Enforce S’Court Verdict On LG Autonomy

The Federal Government has set up a 10-member committee to enforce the July 11 Supreme Court judgment which granted financial autonomy to Local Governments (LG) in Nigeria.

Director, Information & Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Segun Imohiosen disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the SGF, George Akume, who inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee would himself chair it.

Members are the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice – Member; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Accountant General of the Federation; Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria CBN; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance; Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission; Representative of State Governors; and, Representative of Local Governments.

“The committee’s primary goal is to ensure that local governments are granted full autonomy, allowing them to function effectively without interference from state governments.

“This move is in line with President Bola Tinubu efforts to give appropriate implementation to the provisions of the Constitution, which recognizes local governments as the third tier of government”, the statement read.