FG Stops Sale Of N40,000 Subsidised 50kg Rice To Civil Servants



The Nigerian government has stopped the proposed sale of subsidised rice to civil servants.

The Federal Government had recently said it created centres across the country where citizens could purchase 50 kg bags of rice for N40,000.

Muhammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, said the initiative was one of several initiatives by the Tinubu administration to ease living conditions for citizens.

In the latest development, the Federal Government withdrew the circular in which it directed civil servants interested in subsidised rice to apply.

This was made known in a fresh circular from the Ministry of Special Duty and Inter-Governmental Affairs obtained by newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

The circular, dated August 2, 2024, signed by the Ministry’s Director of Human Resources, Aderonke Jaiyesimi, did not give any reason for the withdrawal of the initial memo.

It also did not indicate if the scheme was stopped or only suspended.

The circular read, “I am directed to refer to our internal circular in the Ministry (Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs) of August 1, 2024, on the above subject matter and to inform you that the internal circular is hereby withdrawn. Further details will be communicated in due course.

“Please bring the contents of this internal circular to the attention of staff in your respective departments and units for their information and proper guidance.”

Earlier, the Ministry said all interested staff members were to complete a Google form on the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation website, and submit it to the director of human resources for endorsement.

It noted that payment for and the distribution of the rice would be coordinated by designated offices while the chairman, Joint Union Council of the ministry, would serve as an observer for transparency reasons in the course of the exercise.