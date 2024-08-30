FG To Evoke ‘No Work, No Pay’ Policy Against Resident Doctors Over Strike Action

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has vowed to invoked the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy against the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, in response to their recent seven-day warning strike.

In a statement released on Thursday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Ado Bako, the government expressed deep disappointment over NARD’s decision to proceed with the industrial action despite ongoing negotiations.

Recall that NARD commenced a seven-day warning strike, on Monday, over the abduction of their colleague, identified as Dr Ganiyat Popoola, who was kidnapped eight months ago.

Popoola, a registrar in the Department of Ophthalmology at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna, was abducted on December 27, 2023, along with her husband and nephew.

NARD President, Dr Dele Abdullahi, said that the decision was made during the Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting held virtually on Sunday.

Reacting to NARD’s action, on Thursday, the FG, disclosed that the ministry has been making efforts to ensure the release of the kidnapped Doctor.

The statement reads: “Over the past months, the ministry, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, have been working tirelessly to ensure the immediate and safe rescue of Dr Ganiyat Popoola.

“High-level discussions and coordinated efforts are currently underway and we remain confident that these measures will lead to a positive outcome.

“The ministry finds the decision to proceed with this strike action, in the midst of these ongoing discussions, deeply regrettable. We believe that continued dialogue is the best approach to resolving any outstanding issues.

“In view of this, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare wishes to bring to the notice of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), that in line with extant labour laws, the Federal Government will evoke the “No Work, No Pay” for the number of days the strike was observed.

“This measure is not intended to undermine the legitimate concerns of our medical professionals but to ensure that essential healthcare services are not unduly disrupted to the detriment of the public.”