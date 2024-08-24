FG To Meet ASUU On Monday To Avert Nationwide Strike



The Federal Government has called a meeting with leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The meeting, scheduled for Monday aims to resolve the issues driving the Union’s plan for a nationwide strike in public universities.

Speaking at a press conference, the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman revealed that invitations have been sent to ASUU officials and other key stakeholders to attend the meeting.

The meeting comes after ASUU issued a strike warning, prompting the government to take action.

The Minister said letters of invitation had been sent to ASUU leadership and other relevant organisations.

“Most of the issues raised by ASUU are being attended to. The issue of exit from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) has been resolved by the President, but bureaucracy has caused delays.”

Mamman expressed optimism that the meeting on Monday would yield positive results, saying, “By the time we meet on Monday, some of these issues would be discussed and resolved.”

The minister noted that ASUU’s demands have been ongoing since 1981 and have affected various governments, but the current administration is working towards a lasting solution.

He urged ASUU members to be flexible with some of their demands, acknowledging that the government is doing its best to meet their needs.

The Union members are pressing for emergency funding for public universities, payment of outstanding allowances, and release of withheld salaries and promotions.

Other concerns include halting illegal recruitment practices, addressing the proliferation of public universities, and removing universities from the treasury single account.