FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons Retain Top Spot In Africa

Despite having a poor Olympics campaign in France, Nigeria’s Super Falcons, have retained the number one position in Africa’s female football.

In the latest Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) ranking, released on Friday, Nigeria women’s national team maintained their position as the 36th best in the world.

Recall that the Super Falcons struggled to advance beyond the group stage, suffering three consecutive defeats.

They lost 1-0 to both Brazil and Spain, followed by a 3-1 defeat to Japan, ultimately finishing at the bottom of Group C.

Trailing Nigeria in the African rankings are South Africa (50th), Morocco (59th), Zambia (62nd), and Ghana (66th).

READ MORE: Paris 2024: Super Falcons End Disappointing Olympics Campaign After Japan Loss

Despite their recent challenges, the Super Falcons continue to be recognized as a formidable force in African women’s football.

The top 10 women’s football teams in the world, according to the latest FIFA ranking, are:

United States of America England Spain Germany Sweden Canada Japan Brazil Korea DPR France

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the next FIFA Women’s World Ranking is scheduled for publication on December 20, 2024.