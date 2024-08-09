Find Out Why Nigeria’s Refineries Are Not Working – Joe Igbokwe To Tinubu

Joe Igbokwe, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged President Bola Tinubu to investigate why Nigeria’s refineries are not working.

He further wondered what happened to the four refineries in Nigeria that have become comatose.

The APC chieftain said this in reaction to a remark by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, that Nigeria spends $600 million monthly on fuel importation.

Reacting, Igbokwe in a post on Facebook said: “Finance Minister says Nigeria spends $600m monthly on importation of PMS. Please, what happened to our 4 refineries?

“If this is a jinx, we have to break it. PBAT should find out why our refineries are not working for years now. We need to know.”