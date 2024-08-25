Fire Engulfs Two-Storey Building In Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has reported a fire outbreak in the Ebute-Metta area, where a two-storey building was ravaged by flames.

Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency’s Permanent Secretary, verified this in a statement released to press in Lagos on Sunday.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated that the incident occurred at No. 14 Okobaba Street, off Ibadan Street in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

Advertisement

He noted that at approximately 11.50 a.m. (Sunday), the agency responded to a distress call over the 767 and 112 toll-free lines.

READ MORE: Taraba Governor Kefas Beams With Pride As Daughter Weds In Jalingo

“Upon arrival of the LASEMA Response Team at the incident scene, the LRT discovered that a two-storey residential building was engulfed by fire.

“Further investigations revealed that the fire, which has not been ascertained, reportedly started in a flat on the top floor.

“No casualties or injuries were recorded during the incident. The fire affected a two-bedroom flat, one unit of a room, and a parlour self-contained and single room,” he said.

He said the fire was put out thanks to the fast response of the LRT, LASEMA Fire Unit, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the Federal Fire Service.

“Dampening down and operation is currently ongoing,” he added.

NAN