Fire Guts Lagos Govt Staff Quarters At Ogba

With no loss of life and injuries sustained, fire gutted part of the two storey building of the Government Staff Quarters at Odunsanmi Street, off WEMPCO Road, Ogba area of Lagos State.

The fire incident happened on Friday at about 2.00 am.

Confirming the outbreak, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said the fire resulted in loss of properties worth millions of naira.

“The prompt and coordinated efforts of the Agency’s LRT, NPF, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, ensured the fire was contained and extinguished quickly.

“Fortunately there was no loss of life and injuries sustained in the incident.

“Also, victims and other occupants were enlightened on the proper use of electric appliances,” Oke-Osanyitolu said.

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and Nigerian Police Officers were deployed to the scene of the incident .