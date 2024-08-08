Five Passengers Feared Dead, 15 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Jigawa

No fewer than five people have died following a canoe mishap in Taura local Government, Jigawa State.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident happened on Thursday when the canoe carrying twenty passengers capsized while trying to cross the Gamoda River near Nahuce village.

Confirming the horrible report to newsmen in a statement released to the public, the state’s Police spokesman DSP. Lawan Shiisu Ada, disclosed that some officers from the command, embarked in a rescue mission after responding to a distress call over the situation.

He said: ”information from a reliable source revealed that a canoe conveying twenty (20) passengers to cross over Gamoda river at Nahuce village in Taura LGA capsized, five people died while the remaining passengers still missing.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of Policemen in collaboration with local divers and good Samaritans raced to the scene for a rescue mission.

“Five(5) of the passengers were dead. Namely; Abdurra’uf Mohd 15yrs, Suleman Ali 20yrs, Shafiu Mohd 25yrs, Ado Nafance 75yrs and Alasan Mohd 16yrs all of Taura LGA.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police for Jigawa State Amad Abdullahi has expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims.

Amad said: “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the immediate families of the deceased and pray for the departed souls to find eternal peace.”