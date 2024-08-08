Former CAF President, Issa Hayatou Dies At 77

Former president of the Confederation of African Football, Issa Hayatou, has died at the age of 77.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Cameroonian spent 29 years at the head of the continental governing body.

Hayatou who assumed the CAF’s presidency in 1988 and left office in 2017, also held high positions within world governing body Fifa.

The Cameroonian was a member of the Switzerland-based organisation’s executive committee, now known as the Fifa council, from 1990 to 2017.

He had a brief spell as acting president of Fifa between 2015 and 2016 after Sepp Blatter was suspended.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino paid tribute to Hayatou, who in his youth was a track athlete and basketball player, in a post on Instagram.

Infantino said: “Saddened to hear of the passing of former Caf president, former Fifa president ad interim, Fifa vice president and Fifa council member, Issa Hayatou.

“A passionate sports fan, he dedicated his life to sports administration.

“On behalf of Fifa, condolences go to his family, friends, former colleagues and all who knew him. Rest in peace.”

